On Feb. 7, 2017, at approximately 6:07 pm Hall County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Highway 2 and Schauppsville Road in reference to a two-vehicle injury accident. This location is approximately 4 miles east of Cairo.

A preliminary investigation indicates a westbound 2002 Pontiac Bonneville, driven by 23-year-old Brandon Salyers of Grand Island, crossed the center line and traveled into the eastbound lane. The Pontiac struck an eastbound 2001 Ford Mustang driven by 29-year-old Colleen Race of North Platte. Race was transported by the Grand Island Fire Department to CHI Saint Francis for her injuries. The female passenger in the Ford Mustang, 41-year-old Terrill Sorensen of Cairo, died at the scene.

Salyers and his passenger, 22-year-old Jesse Adams of Grand Island, were transported by the Grand Island Fire Department to CHI Saint Francis for their injuries.

This incident remains under investigation. An accident reconstructionist was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted. Next of kin has been notified.