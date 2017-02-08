Goodland, Kan – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team defeated the Northwest Kansas Technical College Mavericks on Tuesday night 79-72.

At the start of the game there were four lead changes and two ties. The Mavericks were holding a 13-4 lead. This was the last lead for the Mavericks through the rest of the game. The Knights went on a 22-8 run to take their biggest lead in the first half at 26-21. The Knights held on to their lead at halftime at 35-33.

After the Mavericks tied the score at 39-39, the Knights went on a 7-0 run to take a 46-39 lead. The Knights never trailed again. The Mavericks were able to cut the Knights lead to two at 60-58. The Knights went on a 9-0 run to lead by 11, their biggest lead of the game at 69-58. The Mavericks continued to rally, but it was not enough as the Knights were able to hold on for the victory.

Eddie Reese scored 28 points to lead the now 11-14 Mavericks. Two other Mavericks reached the double digit mark in scoring. Tim Graham had 17 points and Tim Van Ryle finished with 16 points. Graham added 10 rebounds to have a double-double.

Diontae Champion led the 16-5 Knights with 22 points. Samuel Kearns was close behind with 20 points and Nate Duda finished with 18 points. Duda also had six rebounds to lead the Knights.

The Knights are next in action when they travel to Torrington, Wyo., to play Eastern Wyoming College on Friday Feb 10. Tip-off is at 8:30 pm CST.