Goodland, Kan – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights were defeated by the Northwest Kansas Technical College Lady Mavericks 118-64 at the Max L. Jones Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

The Lady Mavericks started the game using pressure defense and hot shooting jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first minute and a half of the game. In the first quarter, the Lady Mavericks shot 63.6 percent from the field including going six for seven from behind the three-point line. The Lady Mavericks forced 10 first quarter turnovers and held the Lady Knights to shooting 40 percent in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter the Lady Mavericks led 39-20.

In the second quarter, the Lady Mavericks added to their lead in the second quarter outscoring the Lady Knights 20-14, giving them a 59-34 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, with the Lady Mavericks holding a 73-45 lead, the Lady Mavericks went on a 16-0 run to take a 89-45 lead. The Lady Knights scored the last two points of the third quarter, trailing 89-47 at end of third quarter.

In the game, the Lady Mavericks shot 54.4 percent from the field and 54.2 percent from behind the three-point line. The Lady Knights shot 36.1 percent from the field and went two for four from three-point range.

The Lady Mavericks, now 26-1 on the season were led in scoring by Tran Brown with 32 points. Brown made seven of 14 from behind the three-point line and seven of eight from the free throw line. Five other Lady Mavericks finished the night in double figures: KeKe Barber with 19 points, Emerald Hart had 14 points, Destiny Lindsey had 13 points, Zoi Thompson had 11 points and Juliet James had 10 points. James had a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Lady Knights are now 7-15 on the season. Thomesha Wilson led the Lady Knights with 16 points. Jessica Lovitt added 13 points and Mai’Zhrae Zeno finished with 12 points. Wilson had eight rebounds

The Lady Knights are next in action when they travel to Torrington, Wyo., to play Eastern Wyoming College on Friday Feb 10. Tip-off is at 6:30 pm CST.