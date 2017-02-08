OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nebraska says a Ralston woman has pleaded guilty in an income tax scheme case.

U.S. Attorney Deborah Gilg says in a news release that 36-year-old Kathy Hansen pleaded guilty Monday to misprision of a felony.

Officials say that in 2014, Hansen opened bank accounts with nearly $12,000 in illegally-obtained tax refunds. Investigators say the tax refunds were obtained as part of a tax refund fraud scheme being operated by individuals believed to be outside the U.S. The deposited funds were then sent by Hansen to people in Nigeria. Officials say Hansen knew a crime was being committed and failed to notify law enforcement.

Hansen faces up to three years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine when she’s sentenced May 1.