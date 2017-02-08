SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) — City Council members in Schuyler are divided over whether a residency requirement should be removed for police department supervisors.

Police Chief K.C. Bang is looking to hire a police sergeant and wants the requirement waived. Some City Council members say police supervisors should live in the communities they serve.

Bang and one officer currently reside in Schuyler. The rest live about 15 to 20 minutes away in other communities. Bang says he’d like to waive the requirement in part because so many of his officers live outside the small city.

Mayor Dave Reinecke notes the community isn’t especially keen on public servants living elsewhere. He noted the backlash after former Police Chief Lenny Hiltner moved to Columbus instead of Schuyler after being appointed chief.