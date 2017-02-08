The North Platte Community Playhouse kicks off the second half of its 2016/2017 season with a classic musical, Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea”, “Kiss the Girl”, and “Part of Your World”.

Performances are February 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19, with Friday and Saturday performances beginning at 8:00 pm and Sunday matinees beginning at 2:00.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 6, and cost $15 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets will be available at the NPCP Box Office Monday-Friday Noon to 5:00 pm. online at www.northplattecommuinityplayhouse.com or at the door.

Corporate sponsors are Farm Bureau Financial Services-Jay Engle and Nebraskaland National Bank.

The Cast

Ariel Nicole Schmidt

Pilot Tim Scholar

Prince Eric Matthew Pederson

Grimsby Justin Morgan

Flounder Skylar Stethem

Scuttle Butch Lehmkuhler

Windward Susan Williams

Leeward Lou Cox-Fornander

King Triton Mark Cullinan

Sebastian Maximus Wohler

Aquata Marissa Pascoe

Andrina Jessica Shore

Arista Kelley Flock

Atina Keri Fisher

Adella Lindsey Pederson

Allana Melissa Mitchell

Flotsam Tanner Hand

Jetsam Tia San Miguel

Ursula Angelina Gradel

Chef Louis Tyler Cronin

Sailors John Pettit, Sam Fornander, Malachi Murtagh, Matt Goad

Chefs Teagan Lovelace, Emily Kammerer, Megan Huddle

Gulls Seth Vapenik, Hannah Sucraw, Phillip Ryan

Maids Florence Todd Gonzalez, Ashley Aloi