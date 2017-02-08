North Platte Post

‘The Little Mermaid’ comes to life at NP Community Playhouse

by

The North Platte Community Playhouse kicks off the second half of its 2016/2017 season with a classic musical, Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea”, “Kiss the Girl”, and “Part of Your World”.

Performances are February 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19, with Friday and Saturday performances beginning at 8:00 pm and Sunday matinees beginning at 2:00.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 6, and cost $15 for adults and $8 for students.  Tickets will be available at the NPCP Box Office Monday-Friday Noon to 5:00 pm. online at www.northplattecommuinityplayhouse.com or at the door.

Corporate sponsors are Farm Bureau Financial Services-Jay Engle and Nebraskaland National Bank.

The Cast

Ariel                Nicole Schmidt

Pilot                Tim Scholar

Prince Eric      Matthew Pederson

Grimsby          Justin Morgan

Flounder        Skylar Stethem

Scuttle             Butch Lehmkuhler

Windward      Susan Williams

Leeward         Lou Cox-Fornander

King Triton    Mark Cullinan

Sebastian        Maximus Wohler

Aquata            Marissa Pascoe

Andrina          Jessica Shore

Arista              Kelley Flock

Atina               Keri Fisher

Adella             Lindsey Pederson

Allana             Melissa Mitchell

Flotsam          Tanner Hand

Jetsam             Tia San Miguel

Ursula             Angelina Gradel

Chef Louis      Tyler Cronin

Sailors            John Pettit, Sam Fornander, Malachi Murtagh, Matt Goad

Chefs               Teagan Lovelace, Emily Kammerer, Megan Huddle

Gulls                Seth Vapenik, Hannah Sucraw, Phillip Ryan

Maids              Florence Todd Gonzalez, Ashley Aloi