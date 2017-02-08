The North Platte Community Playhouse kicks off the second half of its 2016/2017 season with a classic musical, Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea”, “Kiss the Girl”, and “Part of Your World”.
Performances are February 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19, with Friday and Saturday performances beginning at 8:00 pm and Sunday matinees beginning at 2:00.
Tickets go on sale Monday, February 6, and cost $15 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets will be available at the NPCP Box Office Monday-Friday Noon to 5:00 pm. online at www.northplattecommuinityplayhouse.com or at the door.
Corporate sponsors are Farm Bureau Financial Services-Jay Engle and Nebraskaland National Bank.
The Cast
Ariel Nicole Schmidt
Pilot Tim Scholar
Prince Eric Matthew Pederson
Grimsby Justin Morgan
Flounder Skylar Stethem
Scuttle Butch Lehmkuhler
Windward Susan Williams
Leeward Lou Cox-Fornander
King Triton Mark Cullinan
Sebastian Maximus Wohler
Aquata Marissa Pascoe
Andrina Jessica Shore
Arista Kelley Flock
Atina Keri Fisher
Adella Lindsey Pederson
Allana Melissa Mitchell
Flotsam Tanner Hand
Jetsam Tia San Miguel
Ursula Angelina Gradel
Chef Louis Tyler Cronin
Sailors John Pettit, Sam Fornander, Malachi Murtagh, Matt Goad
Chefs Teagan Lovelace, Emily Kammerer, Megan Huddle
Gulls Seth Vapenik, Hannah Sucraw, Phillip Ryan
Maids Florence Todd Gonzalez, Ashley Aloi