BOYS BASKETBALL
Amherst 70, Elm Creek 55
Blair 75, Omaha Concordia 63
Bloomfield 55, Allen 40
Columbus Scotus 51, Columbus Lakeview 29
David City 53, Madison 38
Deshler 62, Red Cloud 13
Elgin Public/Pope John 57, Clearwater/Orchard 56
Elkhorn 71, Bennington 61
Elmwood-Murdock 42, Mead 31
Falls City 66, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 49
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Doniphan West, Kan. 42
Friend 40, Meridian 28
Giltner 70, Silver Lake 36
Guardian Angels 64, Pierce 57
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Battle Creek 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Grand Island Central Catholic 43
Hershey 44, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Twin River 54
Johnson-Brock 51, Freeman 39
Kearney Catholic 54, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 67, Wisner-Pilger 58
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Auburn 44
Lincoln Northeast 72, Lincoln High 65
Lincoln Pius X 67, Omaha Gross Catholic 37
Lutheran High Northeast 60, Crofton 42
Medicine Valley 66, Maxwell 32
Millard West 59, Omaha Benson 44
North Bend Central 62, Howells/Dodge 47
North Central 58, Valentine 42
Omaha Nation 58, College View Academy 30
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Norris 43
Osmond 51, Winside 23
Palmyra 41, Pawnee City 38
Paxton 57, Sutherland 38
Riverside 84, Spalding Academy 47
Sandhills/Thedford 59, Arthur County 39
Stanton 68, Clarkson/Leigh 52
Tri County 59, McCool Junction 40
Wallace 58, McPherson County 29
Waverly 63, Hastings 62, OT
West Holt 55, St. Mary’s 39
Wood River 54, Minden 52
Yutan 71, Conestoga 31
East-West Tournament
Alliance 57, North Platte 46
Lexington 60, Gering 55
Scottsbluff 68, McCook 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Omaha Mercy 36
Auburn 32, Lincoln Lutheran 30
Bishop Neumann 64, Boone Central/Newman Grove 30
Blair 44, Omaha Concordia 29
Bloomfield 53, Allen 24
Central City 51, Columbus Lakeview 46
Clarkson/Leigh 38, Stanton 33
Conestoga 43, Yutan 33
Crete 34, Columbus 22
Crofton 63, Norfolk Catholic 36
CWC 38, Burwell 30
Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Clearwater/Orchard 39
Elkhorn 48, Bennington 28
Elm Creek 61, Amherst 40
Elmwood-Murdock 48, Mead 21
Falls City 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Doniphan West, Kan. 34
Freeman 30, Johnson-Brock 23
Friend 57, Meridian 47
Giltner 26, Silver Lake 23
Gretna 60, Omaha Duchesne Academy 42
Guardian Angels 48, Pierce 21
Hampton 69, Nebraska Lutheran 39
Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Battle Creek 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 34
Heartland 46, Osceola 31
Howells/Dodge 47, North Bend Central 41
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Twin River 52
Kearney Catholic 64, Arcadia-Loup City 23
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 56, Boys Town 18
Madison 53, David City 45
Maxwell 33, Medicine Valley 27
Millard West 51, Omaha Benson 46
Minden 53, Wood River 39
Morrill 67, Bridgeport 32
Nebraska Christian 63, Elba 10
Norris 50, Omaha Skutt Catholic 46
North Central 55, Valentine 37
North Platte St. Patrick’s 54, Hershey 18
Omaha Nation 58, College View Academy 28
Osmond 57, Winside 15
Pawnee City 64, Palmyra 13
Ralston 54, Schuyler 24
Ravenna 71, Adams Central 51
Red Cloud 56, Deshler 54
Sandhills/Thedford 50, Arthur County 23
Shelby/Rising City 45, East Butler 25
South Sioux City 77, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 64
Spalding Academy 55, Riverside 37
St. Mary’s 67, West Holt 42
Sutherland 52, Paxton 27
Tri County 43, McCool Junction 25
Wallace 58, McPherson County 28
Waverly 52, Hastings 37
Wisner-Pilger 57, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44
Dakota Plains Invitational
Santee 59, Freeman Academy/Marion, S.D. 53
East-West Tournament
Alliance 54, North Platte 33
Gering 64, Lexington 38
Scottsbluff 67, McCook 53