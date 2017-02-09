North Platte Post

Nebraska Prep Basketball Scoreboard: 2/10/17

basketballBOYS BASKETBALL

Amherst 70, Elm Creek 55

Blair 75, Omaha Concordia 63

Bloomfield 55, Allen 40

Columbus Scotus 51, Columbus Lakeview 29

David City 53, Madison 38

Deshler 62, Red Cloud 13

Elgin Public/Pope John 57, Clearwater/Orchard 56

Elkhorn 71, Bennington 61

Elmwood-Murdock 42, Mead 31

Falls City 66, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 49

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Doniphan West, Kan. 42

Friend 40, Meridian 28

Giltner 70, Silver Lake 36

Guardian Angels 64, Pierce 57

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Battle Creek 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Grand Island Central Catholic 43

Hershey 44, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Twin River 54

Johnson-Brock 51, Freeman 39

Kearney Catholic 54, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 67, Wisner-Pilger 58

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Auburn 44

Lincoln Northeast 72, Lincoln High 65

Lincoln Pius X 67, Omaha Gross Catholic 37

Lutheran High Northeast 60, Crofton 42

Medicine Valley 66, Maxwell 32

Millard West 59, Omaha Benson 44

North Bend Central 62, Howells/Dodge 47

North Central 58, Valentine 42

Omaha Nation 58, College View Academy 30

Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Norris 43

Osmond 51, Winside 23

Palmyra 41, Pawnee City 38

Paxton 57, Sutherland 38

Riverside 84, Spalding Academy 47

Sandhills/Thedford 59, Arthur County 39

Stanton 68, Clarkson/Leigh 52

Tri County 59, McCool Junction 40

Wallace 58, McPherson County 29

Waverly 63, Hastings 62, OT

West Holt 55, St. Mary’s 39

Wood River 54, Minden 52

Yutan 71, Conestoga 31

East-West Tournament
Alliance 57, North Platte 46

Lexington 60, Gering 55

Scottsbluff 68, McCook 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Omaha Mercy 36

Auburn 32, Lincoln Lutheran 30

Bishop Neumann 64, Boone Central/Newman Grove 30

Blair 44, Omaha Concordia 29

Bloomfield 53, Allen 24

Central City 51, Columbus Lakeview 46

Clarkson/Leigh 38, Stanton 33

Conestoga 43, Yutan 33

Crete 34, Columbus 22

Crofton 63, Norfolk Catholic 36

CWC 38, Burwell 30

Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Clearwater/Orchard 39

Elkhorn 48, Bennington 28

Elm Creek 61, Amherst 40

Elmwood-Murdock 48, Mead 21

Falls City 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Doniphan West, Kan. 34

Freeman 30, Johnson-Brock 23

Friend 57, Meridian 47

Giltner 26, Silver Lake 23

Gretna 60, Omaha Duchesne Academy 42

Guardian Angels 48, Pierce 21

Hampton 69, Nebraska Lutheran 39

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Battle Creek 33

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 34

Heartland 46, Osceola 31

Howells/Dodge 47, North Bend Central 41

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Twin River 52

Kearney Catholic 64, Arcadia-Loup City 23

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 56, Boys Town 18

Madison 53, David City 45

Maxwell 33, Medicine Valley 27

Millard West 51, Omaha Benson 46

Minden 53, Wood River 39

Morrill 67, Bridgeport 32

Nebraska Christian 63, Elba 10

Norris 50, Omaha Skutt Catholic 46

North Central 55, Valentine 37

North Platte St. Patrick’s 54, Hershey 18

Omaha Nation 58, College View Academy 28

Osmond 57, Winside 15

Pawnee City 64, Palmyra 13

Ralston 54, Schuyler 24

Ravenna 71, Adams Central 51

Red Cloud 56, Deshler 54

Sandhills/Thedford 50, Arthur County 23

Shelby/Rising City 45, East Butler 25

South Sioux City 77, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 64

Spalding Academy 55, Riverside 37

St. Mary’s 67, West Holt 42

Sutherland 52, Paxton 27

Tri County 43, McCool Junction 25

Wallace 58, McPherson County 28

Waverly 52, Hastings 37

Wisner-Pilger 57, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

Dakota Plains Invitational
Santee 59, Freeman Academy/Marion, S.D. 53

East-West Tournament
Alliance 54, North Platte 33

Gering 64, Lexington 38

Scottsbluff 67, McCook 53