Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a chance of snow between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 20.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.