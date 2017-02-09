Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a chance of snow between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 20.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 52.