North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team will travel to Torrington, Wyo., to play the Eastern Wyoming Lady Lancers on Friday, Feb 10.

The Lady Lancers defeated the Lady Knights in North Platte on Jan 7, 69-54. The Lady Knights trail in the all-time series between the two colleges at 15-24. Since Eastern Wyoming renewed their basketball team in 2007-08, the Lady Lancers hold a 10-8 advantage over the Lady Knights.

The Lady Lancers are 15-10 on the season and are led in scoring by Anna Perez Gomez at 15.7 points per game. Emily Evans is next at 14.9 ppg and Sarah Bersang is averaging 11.9 ppg. Pamela Bethel leads the Lady Lancers in rebounding at seven rebounds per game.

The Lady Knights, 7-15 on the season, are led in scoring by Thomesha Wilson at 13.5 ppg, followed by Jessica Lovitt at 10.3 ppg. Wilson is averaging 8.2 rpg to lead the Lady Knights in rebounding.

Lady Knight Head Coach Richard Thurin said, “Eastern Wyoming likes to drive the basket and penetrate the lane. They got some three-point shooters, so we need to guard against both things.”

Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm CST. Check www.npccknights.com for any live streaming information.