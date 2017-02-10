Frances Elizabeth Greenwood, age 89 of Wellfleet, passed away Tuesday February 7, 2017 at Centennial Park Retirement Home in North Platte.

Frannie was born on May 5, 1927 in Moorefield, NE to George and Emma (Waltemath) Jurgens. She attended high school at the Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis where she participated in music and was a drum majorette in the Aggie Marching Band. After her high school graduation in 1945, she earned her teaching degree at Kearney State. She married Marvin Greenwood, whom she had met in high school, on June 12, 1947. The couple settled on the family farm northeast of Wellfleet where Marvin worked on the farm and Frannie taught grades 1st thru 8th in the Wellfleet area. She was very loved by her students. In addition to teaching, she spent her time cooking, canning, gardening, raising chickens and helping Marvin on the farm. She also was a member of the NE State Women’s Bowling Association and bowled for many years. She and Marvin liked to golf together and had Husker season tickets and attended every game they possibly could. They loved to dance together and attended and won many dance contests. She was a member of St. William’s Alter Society, Harmony Extension Club, and The Garden Club. She also played the organ at St. Williams Catholic Church for 65 years. Frannie loved her husband, her son, and all of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Frannie is survived by her son Dennis (Jeannie) Greenwood of Wellfleet; grandchildren Beau Greenwood of Wellfleet, Kerrin Greenwood of North Platte and Brent Leeper of North Platte; great grandchildren Emma Joy Greenwood and Jackson Gentleman; sisters-in-law Dixie Greenwood, Shirley Jurgens, and Mary Ann Lockwood; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

She was preceded by her parents, George and Emma Jurgens; two infant daughters Marlene and Marvene; husband Marvin Greewood; brothers Chris, Glenn, and George “Porge” Jurgens; brothers-in-law Milton Greenwood, Kenneth (Vivian) Greenwood, Larry Greenwood; sisters-in-law Mildred (Ray) Beeman, Virginia (Don) Duval, Betty Jurgens and Evelyn Greenwood; and granddaughter Brenda Schroeder.

Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Christian Wake Services will be 7:00 p.m. Monday February 13, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday February 14, 2017 at St. Williams Catholic Church in Wellfleet, with Reverend Harlan Waskowiak officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday February 13, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.