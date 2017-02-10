Gary Anthony Garza, 54, of Hershey, passed away Feb. 8, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Gary was born on Oct. 26, 1962, to Lucio and Conception “Connie” Rico Garza in North Platte. He grew up in Hershey and graduated from Hershey High School in 1981. While in high school, Gary worked at Ted’s Grocery Store and later went to work at Olson’s Feed Lot, then the Hershey Truck Stop for nine years. Gary had also worked for Armadillo Express, Prem Door and Gillette Dairy before going to work for Coca-Cola. After 17 years, he retired due to his health.

On Dec. 27, 1985, Gary was united in marriage to Julie Ann Wiese in Holyoke, Colorado. They settled in Hershey, where they raised three children and were members of Our Lady of Guadelupe Catholic Church. Gary had served on the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department, was a member of the NRA and a past member of the Hershey Lions Club.

Gary was a great husband, father and grandpa who will be missed so much. He loved his family and spending time with them outside, just playing and having fun. He would mow and help Julie in the garden and loved rescuing dogs. He liked to target shoot, hunt and fish, go camping and take cruises in the country, as well as dancing and listening to music. He also liked to watch boxing, John Wayne Westerns, action-packed movies and Nebraska football. Gary especially loved his grandkids and being with them. He enjoyed life.

In death, Gary has been reunited with his daughter, Jodie Marie Garza Salinas. He was also preceded in death by his mother, Connie Garza.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Julie; their children, Rylee Garza and Amber Garza; and his father, Lucio Garza, all of Hershey; five grandchildren, Maureen, Michael and Logan Salinas, and Noah and Parker Sullivan; sisters, Rosalee (Salvador) Munoz, of Sutherland, and Patty Garza and Sandy Garza, of San Antonio, Texas; in-laws, Gene and Alice Wiese, of Lindsay; brothers-in-law, Gary (Amy) Wiese, of Lindsay, Dale Wiese (friend, Sharon), of Duncan, and Kenny (Marilyn) Wiese, Alan Wiese, Kevin (Jennifer) Wiese and Larry (Cindy) Wiese, all of Newman Grove; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father Bryan Ernest officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery south of Hershey. Christian wake will be at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 10, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with family greeting friends from 1-3 p.m., today, Feb. 10, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.