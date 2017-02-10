Jacquelyn Kay Morgan, age 66, of North Platte, NE, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Monday, February 6, 2017.

Jacque was born September 13, 1950, to Dale Vernon and Dolores Elaine Roland Saling at Alliance, NE. Since her dad worked on the crew for Missouri Valley Road Construction, the family lived in several Nebraska communities. Jacque eventually graduated from North Platte High School in 1968.

Jacque later met Charles Spencer Morgan and they were married on April 14, 1972, in Denver, CO. They lived in Denver for a while before returning to the Morgan family farm, north of Sutherland, NE, then moved to North Platte in the mid ’90’s.

Jacque had worked as a cook at the Hershey Truck Stop and the Longhorn Bar in Sutherland until she became disabled by multiple sclerosis. She loved cooking and crafting and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sutherland.

She is survived by her husband, Charles, son, Clinton C. Morgan, and father, Dale Saling, all of North Platte; four grandchildren, Zane Morgan, Kulina (Stephen) Daniels, Laytn Morgan and Brannae Morgan; three great-grandchildren, Harmony, Stephen and Castiel; her brother, Tom (Linda) Saling, of Kennewick, WA; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family.

Jacque was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Saling; sister, Kerma Hayashi; and daughter-in-law, Cori Ann Morgan.

Cremation was chosen. Graveside Memorial Service will be at Noon on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, in the North Platte Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com or at the graveside. Memorials are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.