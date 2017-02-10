Patricia Ann (McConnell) Jones, 84, passed away Feb. 8, 2017.
Pat, or Patty to many, was born on Sept. 5, 1932, in her grandparent’s home, northwest of Hershey. She attended O’Fallons School and graduated on May 17, 1950. Following graduation, she worked at the Municipal Light and Power in North Platte.
Jim and Pat first met at the Lincoln County Fair. After a few other run-ins, they decided to write one another, as Jim was soon to be deployed. Their love grew as the letters were exchanged. They were married on May 23, 1953. Following the war, they settled down in Maxwell.
In January 1957, while attending the First Baptist church in Maxwell, Pat made a decision that would change the course of her life and impact generations to come. She realized her need of salvation and accepted the Lord as her Savior. As a result, church attendance and reading God’s word were important priorities she passed on to her family. Punctuality was also valued, so she always made sure her family was early to church and never, never late.
When the Interstate Highway system decided to put a highway right through the middle of their small farm, it was time to move. Jim, Pat and their three young sons, Gordon, Steven and Vernon, moved to Custer County in 1963. Three years later, Gregg rounded out the family. For the next 54 years until the day of her passing, Pat would make Ash Creek Ranch on the South Loup River her home.
Pat was known for a generous spirit in her home, community and church. It was a joy for her to be her husband’s help-mate. She had the gift of hospitality and cooked many meals not only for her family, but also visitors and missionaries from far and near.
Lincoln became a second home for 12 years, when she accompanied Jim as he served as state senator. While there, she was a member of the Ladies League, a charitable organization of senator’s wives. She served as the president and secretary for a time.
Pat loved her family very much and, as III John 1:4 states, she had “no greater joy than to hear that her (my) children walk in truth.”
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jim, of Broken Bow; her four sons and their wives, Gordon (Jan), of Ellsworth, Steven (Penny), of Mason City, Vernon (Michelle), of Concord, New Hampshire, and Gregg (Stephanie), of Broken Bow; 14 grandchildren, Erin (Jeff) Miller, Melanie (Randy) Rice, Beau and Holly Jones, Sarah (Kevin) Baitey, Ken (Esther) Jones, Mike (Jessica) Jones, Lea, Nathan and Jacob Jones, Chelsey (Jacob) Hueftle, Jonathan (Tess) Jones, Zac (Hannah) Jones and Carrie Jones; nine great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Austin and Trenton Miller, Bridger and Gunner Rice, Dakota Jones, Karson Jones, Aiden Hueftle, Kindrea Jones and a baby girl and baby boy who are expected in March and June; her two sisters, Betty Runner and Jane Runner, and her brother, Bruce McConnell, and their spouses; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Broken Bow Berean Church. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present, from 5-7 p.m. today, Feb. 10, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, which is in charge of arrangements.