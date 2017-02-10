Roxanne R. Ketterer, 61, of North Platte, passed away Feb. 6, 2017. She was born to Roland and Fern (Debban) Schultz on Dec. 27, 1955, in Sutherland.

In addition to working at Hobby Lobby, Roxie loved the Huskers and enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and adventures of all kinds.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Karen Wahl. Most of all, she loved and cherished her family, including her daughters, Stacey (Amy Cole) Schultz and Sarah (Shawn) Carver; stepdaughter, Elaine (Dan) Beckwith; sisters, Sue (Steve) Tighe and Janice (Terry Clark) Schultz; grandchildren, Myrandia, Mason and Bentley; nieces, Stephanie Sargent and Samantha Tighe; and nephew, Shaun Tighe.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Cornerstone Christian Church, 4849 Old Cheney Road, Lincoln. The family encourages everyone to wear their favorite Husker attire.