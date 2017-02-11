OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Nebraska girls are being honored as the top youth volunteers in the state.

Seventeen-year-old Mary Degraff of Plattsmouth and 12-year-old Ella Alberts of Omaha will both receive $1,000 and an engraved silver medallion as part of the honor.

They will also receive a free trip to Washington, D.C., in May to attend a national gathering of all the winners of the Prudential Spirit of Community awards. During that event, 10 state winners will be named America’s top youth volunteers of the year.

Degraff was nominated because of her efforts to raise money for a disaster relief trailer to help pets during an emergency.

Alberts has raised more than $1,300 over the past four years for animal shelters by running a lemonade stand.