A dirt bike accident north of North Platte has claimed the life of a 43-year-old man.

On February 10, at around 5:17 p.m., deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an accident involving a dirt bike at Hillcrest Estates, north of North Platte.

It was reported that Antony Znaniecki was riding his dirt bike on private property and had an accident.

Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says Znaniecki was found by relatives and was unresponsive. He says relatives made “lifesaving attempts” until North Platte Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene.

Znaniecki was transported by ambulance to Great Plains Heath, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A Lincoln County Accident Reconstructionist arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation. Kramer says it is not believed that drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.