LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials in Omaha and Lincoln are raising concerns about a Nebraska bill that would overturn various local gun regulations in favor of statewide policies.

Elected city leaders and Omaha’s police union voiced opposition Friday to the proposal, which supporters say would eliminate a patchwork of local rules.

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln says he sponsored the bill to keep lawful gun owners from unintentionally violating a city ordinance, such possession in Omaha without registering with their weapon.

Omaha Police Sgt. Aaron Hanson says the registry plays a crucial role in his department’s law enforcement efforts, as do local rules designed to clamp down on gun violence.

Senators tried to pass a similar measure last year but fell one vote short of the support needed to overcome a legislative filibuster.