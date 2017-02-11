A local cattle producer reported to the Nebraska Brand Committee that 20 black heifers and 3

black bulls were missing from pasture land located in northwest Nebraska near Crawford,

Nebraska.

After an open investigation and an extensive search, no sign of the cattle has been

found, which may indicate that the cattle are stolen. The theft could have occurred any time

during the 2016 grazing season.

The black heifers, weighing approximately 1025 pounds, were branded with a 100 on the right

rib and tagged in the left ear with a turquoise numbered tag. The 2-year-old black Angus bulls

were branded with a 44 on the left rib and were tagged on the left ear with orange numbered tags.

The owner of the missing cattle is offering a $10,000 reward for information that results in the

arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the theft of the missing cattle.

Any information regarding the missing cattle should be reported to the Scotts Bluff Crime

Stoppers at 308-632-7867, the Nebraska Brand Commission at 308-641-8318, or the Nebraska

State Patrol at 308-632-1211.