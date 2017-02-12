North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights softball swept the Northeast Community College Lady Hawks at the Dowhower Softball Complex 7-5 and 13-7 on Saturday afternoon.

In the first game, the Lady Hawks jumped out to a lead in the second inning after a solo home run by Alyson Romey to make the score 1-0. The Lady Hawks added three runs in their half of the third.

The Knights got on the board after Dani Stover tripled and was batted in by Sarah Beaton on a sacrifice fly.

The Knights rallied in the sixth inning. Ana Talaroc-Kaniho had a three-run double to tie the score at five. Two batters later, Shelby Belloni hit a two-run home run to give the Knights a 7-5 lead. Samantha Foster pitched a perfect seventh inning to secure the win for the Knights, including two strikeouts.

Foster pitched a complete game, striking out five Lady Hawks to get the win in game one.

Teanne Edens got the loss for the Lady Hawks, pitching five and one-third innings. Edens struck out 10 Knights.

In the second game once again, the Lady Hawks took the early lead. The first batter Savannah Robertson had a lead-off home run. The Lady Hawks scored two more runs in the first inning.

The Knights rallied scoring one run in the first and six runs in the second to take a 7-4 lead after two.

After the Lady Hawks scored another run in the third, the Knights broke the game open in the third inning by scoring six runs. Erin Renwick hit a three- run home run for the last three runs in the third to make the score 13-5. The Lady Hawks scored a run in the fourth and fifth.

Renwick pitched a seven inning complete game. She struck out one batter, the final batter in the game to get the win.

The Knights are 2-0 on the season and the Lady Hawks drop to 1-3 in the early season.