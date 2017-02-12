GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A state judicial nominating committee will hold a public hearing in April to receive information on whether to fill a vacant Nebraska judgeship.

The Nebraska Judicial Nominating Commission will meet April 6 at the Hall County Courthouse in Grand Island. The commission will determine whether a vacancy exists in Hall County following the retirement of County Judge Philip Martin Jr.

The meeting is open to the public.

At the hearing, the commission will receive information on the district’s judicial workload statistics and make a recommendation to the Nebraska Legislature as to whether there is a need to fill the vacancy.