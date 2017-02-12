BOYS BASKETBALL
Archbishop Bergan 67, Guardian Angels 55
Arthur County 63, Wauneta-Palisade 25
Bellevue East 78, Omaha Northwest 69
Bellevue West 48, Omaha Benson 47
Bennington 57, Pierce 37
Bertrand 65, Pleasanton 33
Bishop Neumann 68, York 43
Boone Central/Newman Grove 94, Ainsworth 45
Boys Town 73, Milford 59
Columbus Scotus 52, O’Neill 35
Creek Valley 53, Peetz, Colo. 33
Douglas County West 59, Louisville 49
Elkhorn South 70, Grand Island 50
Elmwood-Murdock 52, Grand Island Central Catholic 42
Exeter/Milligan 67, Meridian 30
Falls City 73, Plattsmouth 33
Gordon/Rushville 59, Morrill 20
Gretna 63, Beatrice 52
Hershey 73, Kimball 44
Holdrege 61, St. Paul 43
Humphrey St. Francis 83, Shelby/Rising City 49
Hyannis 50, Minatare 36
Kearney 62, Lincoln North Star 54
Lewis Central, Iowa 74, Ralston 41
Lincoln Pius X 66, Columbus 44
Lincoln Southeast 65, Fremont 58
Lutheran High Northeast 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 41
Malcolm 66, East Butler 42
Nebraska Lutheran 59, Harvard 40
Norfolk 62, Lincoln East 47
Norris 60, Lincoln Christian 45
Omaha Bryan 52, Papillion-LaVista South 46
Omaha Burke 77, Lincoln High 61
Omaha Central 75, Lincoln Southwest 58
Omaha Creighton Prep 67, Rockhurst, Mo. 60
Omaha North 69, Millard West 63
Omaha Roncalli 67, Omaha Concordia 58
Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Gothenburg 66
Omaha South 57, Aurora 52
Ponca 51, Wayne 40
Sidney, Iowa 50, Weeping Water 35
Sidney 92, Mitchell 53
Southwest 77, Axtell 47
St. Edward 45, Elkhorn Valley 42
Stanton 62, Pender 49
Upton, Wyo. 62, Sioux County 37
Wahoo 66, Ashland-Greenwood 22
East-West Tournament
Alliance 49, McCook 36
Gering 75, North Platte 53
Scottsbluff 73, Lexington 65
Heartland Hoops Classic
Winnebago 76, Hastings St. Cecilia 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arthur County 41, Wauneta-Palisade 36
Axtell 60, Southwest 20
Beatrice 57, Omaha Mercy 35
Bellevue West 44, Omaha Benson 29
Boone Central/Newman Grove 54, Ainsworth 34
Cody-Kilgore 39, McPherson County 29
Creek Valley 59, Peetz, Colo. 40
Elkhorn 39, Omaha Roncalli 28
Elkhorn South 55, Grand Island 43
Gordon/Rushville 46, Morrill 40
Hershey 49, Kimball 37
Hyannis 63, Minatare 21
Kearney 58, Lincoln North Star 34
Lincoln Christian 49, Norris 39
Lincoln East 51, Norfolk 42
Lincoln Pius X 54, Columbus 36
Lincoln Southeast 61, Fremont 52
Lincoln Southwest 67, Omaha Central 24
Mitchell 48, Sidney 40
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Harvard 45
Omaha Burke 65, Lincoln High 54
Omaha North 48, Millard West 45
Omaha Northwest 58, Bellevue East 40
Papillion-LaVista South 71, Omaha Bryan 46
Pender 40, Stanton 32, OT
Plattsmouth 65, Falls City 52
Ralston 54, Schuyler 24
Upton, Wyo. 45, Sioux County 35
Dakota Plains Invitational
Third Place
Marty Indian, S.D. 66, Santee 60
East-West Tournament
Alliance 61, McCook 46
Gering 66, North Platte 36
Scottsbluff 69, Lexington 62, OT