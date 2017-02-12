North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

Nebraska Prep Basketball Scoreboard: 2/11/17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Archbishop Bergan 67, Guardian Angels 55

Arthur County 63, Wauneta-Palisade 25

Bellevue East 78, Omaha Northwest 69

Bellevue West 48, Omaha Benson 47

Bennington 57, Pierce 37

Bertrand 65, Pleasanton 33

Bishop Neumann 68, York 43

Boone Central/Newman Grove 94, Ainsworth 45

Boys Town 73, Milford 59

Columbus Scotus 52, O’Neill 35

Creek Valley 53, Peetz, Colo. 33

Douglas County West 59, Louisville 49

Elkhorn South 70, Grand Island 50

Elmwood-Murdock 52, Grand Island Central Catholic 42

Exeter/Milligan 67, Meridian 30

Falls City 73, Plattsmouth 33

Gordon/Rushville 59, Morrill 20

Gretna 63, Beatrice 52

Hershey 73, Kimball 44

Holdrege 61, St. Paul 43

Humphrey St. Francis 83, Shelby/Rising City 49

Hyannis 50, Minatare 36

Kearney 62, Lincoln North Star 54

Lewis Central, Iowa 74, Ralston 41

Lincoln Pius X 66, Columbus 44

Lincoln Southeast 65, Fremont 58

Lutheran High Northeast 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 41

Malcolm 66, East Butler 42

Nebraska Lutheran 59, Harvard 40

Norfolk 62, Lincoln East 47

Norris 60, Lincoln Christian 45

Omaha Bryan 52, Papillion-LaVista South 46

Omaha Burke 77, Lincoln High 61

Omaha Central 75, Lincoln Southwest 58

Omaha Creighton Prep 67, Rockhurst, Mo. 60

Omaha North 69, Millard West 63

Omaha Roncalli 67, Omaha Concordia 58

Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Gothenburg 66

Omaha South 57, Aurora 52

Ponca 51, Wayne 40

Sidney, Iowa 50, Weeping Water 35

Sidney 92, Mitchell 53

Southwest 77, Axtell 47

St. Edward 45, Elkhorn Valley 42

Stanton 62, Pender 49

Upton, Wyo. 62, Sioux County 37

Wahoo 66, Ashland-Greenwood 22

East-West Tournament
Alliance 49, McCook 36

Gering 75, North Platte 53

Scottsbluff 73, Lexington 65

Heartland Hoops Classic
Winnebago 76, Hastings St. Cecilia 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arthur County 41, Wauneta-Palisade 36

Axtell 60, Southwest 20

Beatrice 57, Omaha Mercy 35

Bellevue West 44, Omaha Benson 29

Boone Central/Newman Grove 54, Ainsworth 34

Cody-Kilgore 39, McPherson County 29

Creek Valley 59, Peetz, Colo. 40

Elkhorn 39, Omaha Roncalli 28

Elkhorn South 55, Grand Island 43

Gordon/Rushville 46, Morrill 40

Hershey 49, Kimball 37

Hyannis 63, Minatare 21

Kearney 58, Lincoln North Star 34

Lincoln Christian 49, Norris 39

Lincoln East 51, Norfolk 42

Lincoln Pius X 54, Columbus 36

Lincoln Southeast 61, Fremont 52

Lincoln Southwest 67, Omaha Central 24

Mitchell 48, Sidney 40

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Harvard 45

Omaha Burke 65, Lincoln High 54

Omaha North 48, Millard West 45

Omaha Northwest 58, Bellevue East 40

Papillion-LaVista South 71, Omaha Bryan 46

Pender 40, Stanton 32, OT

Plattsmouth 65, Falls City 52

Ralston 54, Schuyler 24

Upton, Wyo. 45, Sioux County 35

Dakota Plains Invitational
Third Place
Marty Indian, S.D. 66, Santee 60

East-West Tournament
Alliance 61, McCook 46

Gering 66, North Platte 36

Scottsbluff 69, Lexington 62, OT