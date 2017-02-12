A 34-year-old North Platte man is in jail after he allegedly shot another man on Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Steve Reeves with the North Platte Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of Nebraskaland National Bank, 121 North Dewey, at around 2:27 a.m., on Sunday.

The party calling 911 reported that her husband, Dustin L. Sauer, had shot a 36-year-old male in the neck.

Reeves says an investigation revealed that Sauer went looking for his wife when she wasn’t at their home.

He eventually found her and the male in the parking lot of the bank and confronted him. Reeves says a physical disturbance between the two men occurred and, at some point, Sauer produced a large caliber handgun and shot the man in the neck.

The victim was transported to Great Plains Health via ambulance where he was treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

Sauer was taken into custody and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center. He’s been charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The handgun was recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.