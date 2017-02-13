Betty Ieleen Larreau, age 89, of Hershey, NE, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Sutherland Care Center.

Betty was born May 5, 1927, to Ernest Eugene and Cora Ellen Kilmer Purcell at Arnold, NE, and grew up in Kilmer Valley near Garfield Table. Betty was raised in the Baptist church and was active in the Arnold Baptist Church. In 1945 she graduated from Arnold High School.

Betty later met and married Leland Lee Larreau. Due to the January Blizzard of ’49, the couple postponed their nuptials until February 13, 1949, when they were united in marriage during a double ring ceremony at the First Baptist Church in Arnold. They shared a beautiful wedding day with Betty’s twin sister, Bonnie Jean, and her new husband, Wayne Maline, of Gothenburg, NE.

Betty and Leland made their home on the farm southeast of Arnold and were blessed with five children, Sue Ellen, Brent, Jim, Jackie and Joseph. The Larreau family eventually moved to North Platte for five years then to an acreage south of Hershey in 1975 where Leland built their home with the help of family. Betty and Leland were together for nearly 67 years when he passed away in 2015.

Betty was a great wife, mother and cook. She loved music and could play the piano by ear. She also had a strong faith in Christ and was a member of the Walker Road Church of Christ in North Platte. Betty always looked forward to her afternoons, spending time drinking coffee and eating pie with her friends at the Hershey Truck Stop.

She is survived by her children, Sue Ellen Foster and Joseph Larreau, both of North Platte, Brent (Stella) Larreau and Jackie (Eric) Brown, all of Hershey, and Jim Larreau, of Golden, CO; her twin sister, Bonnie Maline, of Gothenburg; brother, Dwayne Purcell, of Phoenix, AZ; and sister-in-law, Carmen Purcell, of Arnold.

Survivors also include 10 grandchildren, Cora (Luke) Fisher, Tyson (Tara) Foster, Erica Brown, Logan Brown, Skyler Brown, Leah Larreau, Lindsey Larreau, Marci (Jason) Frame, Kandace Torres and Lane (Sarah) Larreau; 11 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tanner, Isaac, Simon, Shawn, Kayley, Ben, Samuel, Joey, Kale, and Lilton; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

Along with her husband, Leland, Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Cora Purcell; sister, Zolmia Horn and baby Hazel; brothers, Edward and Wilbur Purcell; son-in-law, Ivan Foster; brothers-in-law, Wayne Maline and John Horn; and sisters-in-law, Eileen Purcell and Barbara Purcell.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may also be shared online at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hershey Senior Center or Church of Christ.