GERING, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was injured when his car was struck by a train in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. Saturday about a mile and a half east of Gering. The car was sitting between two rail lines with one tire between a set of the tracks when it was hit by the train. The car was pushed about 30 yards before flipping off the tracks and ejecting the driver.

The driver was taken Regional West Medical Center. The patrol identified him as 23-year-old Julian Salinas, of Morrill.