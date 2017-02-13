Leland Dwight Finecy, age 91 of North Platte, passed away February 8, 2017 at Centennial Park Nursing Home.

Leland was born September 27, 1925 in Arcadia, NE to Lowell and Georgia (Hendrickson) Finecy. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1943. He was recognized in high school as the best punter on the football team. Lee immediately entered V12 Naval Officer’s Training School during WWII. During his training, he sang in the base church. Almost immediately afterward, the Commanding Officer called him into his office and told him he needed to transfer to the entertainment unit where he spent the rest of his military service entertaining troops, many of which were wounded and hospitalized, on the east coast with many well known music stars. Lee attended and graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in the early 1950s with a degree in music and was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. He had many tenor leads in operas performed at Wesleyan under the direction of “Pop” Bennett. Lee and Johnny Carson performed on a weekly radio program on WOW radio in Omaha.

Lee was united in marriage to his wife, Anna Margaret Hawkins in 1962. He taught music in the Mullen, York, and Broomfield, CO school systems, as well as Mid-Plains Community College. He received his Masters Degree from Kearney State College and went on to receive his doctorate from the University of Colorado. He also was the Minister of Music at the Park Hill United Methodist Church in Denver. Lee owned a music store in North Platte for many years and gave private voice lessons to many students in the area. He was extremely proud of his student’s successes. Lee was an avid St. Louis Cardinal, Bronco and Husker fan. He also loved the outdoors, camping and woodworking.

Lee is survived by his sister, Beth (Dr. William) Hasemeyer; a nephew Bill Hasemeyer; nieces Pam Thompson and Amy Hasemeyer; a great niece Kaylee Thompson all of North Platte along with several other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Margaret in 1983; an infant sibling; his parents and grandparents; his brother-in-law Oliver Hawkins; as well as several other family members.

Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday February 14, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from noon until 9:00 p.m. Monday February 13, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.