Mary Dorthy Neal Johnston, 91, of Thedford died Feb. 11, 2017 at the Pioneer Memorial Rest Home in Mullen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mullen. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Thedford.

Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Catholic DCCW, Hillcrest Cemetery or Pioneer Memorial Rest Home.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., with the Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Thedford. Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.