LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new advertising campaign is seeking to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid abuse before it becomes a major public health crisis in Nebraska.

The statewide campaign announced Monday includes public service advertisements in radio and television outlets and newspapers.

Attorney General Doug Peterson says the campaign is a pre-emptive effort to keep Nebraska from experiencing the same problems as Ohio, New Hampshire and other states where opioid abuse has become an epidemic.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says state officials want to make sure the public is educated about the problem.

The partnership that launched the campaign includes state and federal officials as well as the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Nebraska Press Association.

Nebraska launched a prescription drug monitoring program earlier this year.