North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team announce the signing of Jade Max from Ogallala to play for the NPCC Lady Knights in the 2017 season.

Max, a defensive specialist played at Ogallala High School coached by Steve Morgan.

In her senior season, Max played in 87 sets and had 138 defensive digs, four assists and 28 service aces. She had a 90.1 serving percentage.

Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said ‘Jade comes from a solid program and we are excited to see what she can do to help us.”

Max is the seventh signing for the Lady Knights 2017 season. Carly Moss from Loveland, Colo., Carlie Wytulka from Nucla, Colo., Luisa Hernandez from Yuma, Colo., Shaylee Johnson from Fleming, Colo., Jordyn Simpson from North Platte, and Taylin McNair from Imperial are the other signees.