LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has formed an advisory commission to review candidates for federal offices such as U.S. attorney and U.S. marshal in Nebraska.

Sasse announced Monday that former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr and businesswoman Cynthia Milligan will serve as the commission’s co-chairs.

The Nebraska Justice and Judicial Nominations Advisory Commission will review applications, interview candidates and make recommendations to Sasse about potential nominees. Sasse says he wants the independent judgment of Nebraska leaders to fill the positions.

Commission members include a law school dean, prosecutors, private attorneys and a retired FBI agent.

Completed applications are due by March 13.