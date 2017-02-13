Steven W. Gorley, age 67 of Maryville, IL, born August 14, 1949 in Curtis, NE, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at his residence.

Steven was an office manager for the SEIU Local #1 in St. Louis, MO. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Gorley.

He is survived by his life partner, David Kujawa; his mother, Donna Lee Lewin Bodenstab; three brothers: Jeff and wife Eileen, Mark and wife Vicki and Scott and wife Melinda; a sister, Susan Lewis and husband Albert, many nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Maggie.

Upon his request he was cremated and private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and mailed to Barry Wilson Funeral Home, 2800 North Center, Maryville IL 62062.