Tony Lyle Znaniecki, age 43, of North Platte, NE, died unexpectedly as the result of an accident at home on Friday, February 10, 2017.

Tony was born May 9, 1973, to Lyle H. and Camila Patricia Alonso Znaniecki at Peru, IL, and was raised by his mother and stepfather, Glenn Odvarka. They moved to North Platte in 1975 where Tony grew up and graduated from North Platte High School in 1991. He then attended Mid-Plains Community College and became an Auto Body Technician in 1993. In May of ’93 Tony joined the U.S. Marines and served until 1997.

On January 15, 1995, Tony was united in marriage to Chari Lynn Wilcox in Las Vegas, NV, and they made their home in North Platte. Tony hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad in 1997, first working as a Brakeman then an Engineer. He was still working with the railroad at the time of his death.

Tony was a member of the Nebraska Cornhusker Motocross Association and Tri-State Dirt Riders. He loved his dirt bikes, classic muscle cars, car shows and throwing candy out during parades. If it had wheels and a motor, he liked it! Everything was a race to him. Tony enjoyed life and loved his cats and dogs and doing yard work. But most of all, Tony loved his wife and family. He will be missed so much.

Tony leaves behind his wife, Chari, sons, Markus and Corbin Znaniecki; mother and stepfather, Camila and Glenn Odvarka, and mother-in-law, Marilyn Wilcox, all of North Platte; father and stepmother, Lyle, Sr. and Lori Znaniecki, of Loves Park, IL; brothers, Peter Odvarka, of North Platte and Lyle, Jr. (Jennifer) Znaniecki, of Norwalk, IA; sisters, Maria Odvarka, of North Platte, Rachel Odvarka Gazaway (Jason), of Fort Collins, CO, and Lisa Metcalf, of Aurora, CO; sister-in-law, Tina Gastineau, of North Platte; niece, Kenzie; nephews, Matthew, Ethan and Sebastian; as well as his many friends and other family.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Charles ‘Chuck’ Wilcox.

Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Dynette Oberg officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are to Fur the Love of PAWS. Condolences may be shared online at odeanchapel.com