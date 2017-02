Margaret “Marg” Pitner, 67, of North Platte, passed away Feb. 13, 2017 at home.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2017 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.