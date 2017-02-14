Michelle Ann Ryan, age 39, of North Platte, NE, passed away at home on Monday, February 13, 2017.

Michelle was born June 13, 1977, to Joseph and Ruth Ann Beran Cox at North Platte where she grew up. Michelle graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1996 and worked at K-Mart while in school and most recently for Orscheln’s.

On March 21, 1997, Michelle was united in marriage to Richard Michael “Mike” Ryan III in North Platte where they made their home. After their daughter, Kylie Marie, was born, Michelle enrolled at Mid-Plains Community College and earned an Associates Degree in Business Administration.

Michelle was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She loved Mexican food, Husker football and volleyball, and going to classic rock concerts. Michelle especially enjoyed being home with her family and watching Kylie compete in various sporting activities. She was the most gentle, loving person you could know.

She leaves behind her husband, Mike, and daughter, Kylie Ryan, and in-laws, Mary Ryan and Richard and Cyndi Ryan, all of North Platte; grandparents, Jesus and Maria Medrano, of Grand Island, NE; her sister and brothers, Shawna Ryan (Matthew Northrup), of Grand Island, Tim Ryan, of Omaha, NE, and Anthony Ryan, of Kearney, NE; aunts and uncles, Sue Keith, Joan (Dennis) Lyons, Dave (Gayle) Beran and Marcie (Robert) Sandoval, all of North Platte; Thomas (Elsa) Beran, of Ankoeek, MD, Robert (Andrea) Medrano, of Omaha, James Medrano, of Kansas City, MO, Francis (Rodney) Maret, of McCook, NE, and Jesse (Kaylee) Medrano and Tina Medrano, of Grand Island; three nieces, Shaleena, Cristeena and Gabriela, all of Grand Island; her dog, Rio; as well as many cousins and other family.

Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ruth Cox; and grandparents, Shirley and Ivan Beran.

Christian Wake Service will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father C.P. Varghese celebrating. Cremation will follow the mass.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at odeanchapel.com In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Special Olympics.