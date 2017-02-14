LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker has proposed adding two additional members to a commission that regulates railroads, landline telephones and pipelines.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion told a legislative committee Tuesday his bill would ensure rural Nebraskans are better represented by the Public Service Commission. It would result in five conservative-leaning districts and two liberal-leaning ones.

The measure could have implications for the Keystone XL pipeline because the commission must approve the pipeline’s route in Nebraska.

The bill also would reduce commissioners’ annual salary from $75,000 to a $150 per diem not to exceed $22,500 a year and allow them to work another job. Former Commissioner Anne Boyle says commissioners already work full-time jobs serving the public and earn their salaries.