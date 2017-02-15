Bobbi “B.J.” Marble, 63, of North Platte passed away February 12, 2017 at Great Plains Health. She was born July 7, 1952 in Alliance, Nebraska to Andy and Doris (Wilson) Morris.

B.J. attended school in Ogallala, married Larry Marble and to this union two children were born, Tia Lee and Dustin Robert. She worked at Hokes Café in Ogallala and for several restaurants around the lake. B.J. loved the outdoors, antique shopping, and repurposing items to make lamps. She was a hard working person and was the rock of her family and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her children, Shane Hargrave, Tia Marble of Springfield, Missouri, and Dustin Marble of North Platte, Ne; mother, Doris Mable of North Platte; siblings, Dianna (Rowdy) Rohrick of Chappell, Roxanne (Bruce) Hartzog of Ogallala, Andrea Morris of North Platte, and Stephanie (K.C.) Wright of Arizona; grandchildren, Justice, Dominic Andrew, Travion, and Andrew; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Andy Morris; and a brother, Monte Morris.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Celebration of Life Services will be 3:00 p.m. MST Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Martin Bay, Lake McConaughy, Ogallala, Nebraska. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.