Dorothy May (Keslar) Cobb, 95, of Wood River, formerly of North Platte, passed away February 12, 2017 at Saint Frances Medical Center in Grand Island. Dorothy was born September 17, 1921 to Levi and Mary (Sivits) Cochran.

Dorothy worked for many years as a waitress in many North Platte cafes, and at Montgomery Wards. After retirement she delivered meals on wheels.

Dorothy was united in marriage to George Keslar in 1938. To this union four children were born, Francis, Twilla, Joyce, and Cliff. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to play bingo and dance.

Dorothy married Floyd Cobb in 1981.

She is survived by her daughters, Twilla (Dale) Dike of Grand Island, and Joyce Penner of Ladora, Iowa; son, Clifford (Cindy) Keslar of Shelton; grandchildren, Gary Keslar, Crystal (Rodney) VerHagen, Suzette (David) Stratton, Diana (Dallas) Zimmer, Mechele (Kevin) Harris, Matt (Mary) Keslar, Chad (fiancé Lindy) Keslar, and Alexis (Seth) Jensen; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, George in 1977, and by her second husband, Floyd in 2011; her parents Levi and Mary Cochran; son, Francis Keslar; daughter-in-law, Deanna Keslar; grandson, Andrew Keslar; sisters, Alice Blevins, Lois Haddox, and Betty Becker; brothers, Harold Cochran, Ralph Cochran, William Cochran, and Jess Cochran.

Memorials may be made in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Hershey Methodist Church with Pastors Darrell Holzinger and Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.