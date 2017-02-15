Margaret “Margie” Mary Catherine Pitner, of North Platte, passed away February 13th, 2017.

Margie was born March 16th, 1949, to John and Betty (Lynch) Camenzind in Omaha. She grew up in Omaha with her parents and six siblings. She attended Marion High School in Omaha.

After high school she worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.

Margie met the love of her life, Robert (Bobby) Pitner, when she was 20. Bobby and Margaret were married on Oct. 17, 1970, in Omaha. Bobby and Margaret were blessed with four children, April, Eric, Tony and Robby.

In 1991, Margie and her family moved to North Platte, where they had made their home ever since. She worked at Hoover’s Jewelers for years and gained many friends throughout the North Platte community. She enjoyed preparing meals for others and hosting family holidays in her home.

Margie cared deeply for her husband, her children and especially her grandchildren, and was looking forward to becoming a great grandmother. Margie was a generous and caring person who had a tremendous impact on the world around her. Her presence will be deeply missed.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby; brother, John; sister, Mary; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Pitner. Margaret is survived by her children, April (fiance’ Dave Hovden) Pitner, Eric Pitner, Tony (Dawn) Pitner and Robby (Terri) Pitner, all of North Platte; her grandchildren, Austin, Alexis and Patrick Hoshor, Devan Hovden, Kennedy Pitner, Tristan and Trinity Pitner and Brody and Adeline Pitner. She is also survived by her siblings, James Camenzind, Annie Doyle, Joey Camenzind, and Bobbie Owens, cousins and other relatives.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Cremation will follow the services. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday with Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.