OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The national Phi Kappa Psi fraternity has temporarily suspended its Creighton University chapter while it investigates allegations that a new member attacked a woman on campus with a knife.

The national group announced the suspension Wednesday.

An attorney for the accused student, 19-year Christopher Wheeler, contends that Wheeler was forced to take a hallucinogenic drug in a fraternity hazing incident before the attack.

Prosecutors say Wheeler went into an 18-year-old woman’s dorm room early Saturday and asked for someone else before cutting her throat with a pocket knife. The woman was hospitalized and is recovering.

Wheeler has been banned from Creighton’s campus and has moved back to Kansas City, Kansas, with his parents. His attorney says he has no memory of the attack.