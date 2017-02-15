OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to decades in prison for killing a man and wounding another in a botched robbery in an Omaha park.

Jamar Milton was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County District Court to 58 to 82 years. He was convicted in November second-degree murder, assault and a weapons count.

Prosecutors say Milton and two other boys fatally shot 31-year-old Jamymell Ray and wounded Charles Fisher on June 29, 2015.

Milton was 17 at the time of the shootings, but he was prosecuted as an adult. Another teen, 16-year-old Shuntayvious Primes-Willis, was sentenced in July to 30-50 years in prison for his role. The other youth involved who was 12 at the time was sent to Boys Town in Omaha.