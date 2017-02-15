LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is set to speak at a national conservatives’ conference just outside of Washington.

The Republican governor will address an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

Organizers say Rickets will speak about the importance of strong families and the effect they can have on major domestic policy discussions.

The conference will take place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at the National Harbor in Maryland from Feb. 22-25.

Ricketts also is a director of the Chicago Cubs, a former executive at Ameritrade, and the founder of Drakon LLC, an investment group that supports startup companies.