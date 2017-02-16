HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Hastings man accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend’s baby will stand trial on two felony counts of child abuse.

31-year-old John Brown’s case was bound over for trial Thursday.

Brown is charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious injury and felony negligence. If convicted, he faces up to 53 years in prison. The baby’s mother, 23-year-old Brittany Hatch, also has been charged with felony child abuse.

Police say they found the baby unresponsive earlier this month, and a doctor later found that the baby had methamphetamine in her system. The doctor also found bruises, cuts to the baby’s mouth and burns on her feet.

Attorneys for Brown and Hatch, who both remain jailed, could not be reached late Thursday afternoon.