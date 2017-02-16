Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles came out firing and jumped out to a 24-4 lead, on their way to a 92-75 win over the North Platte Community College Knights basketball team on Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles shot an incredible 18 for 28 from the field at 64.3 percent in the first half, while holding the Knights to a 42.3 oercent from the field. The Golden Eagles led at halftime 45-30.

In the second half, the Knights were able to pull within 10 at 67-57 on a three-pointer by Samuel Kearns, but the Golden Eagles answered back by outscoring the Knights 25-12 to give the Golden Eagles their biggest lead of the game at 92-69.

The Knights are 17-7 on the season, but are only 6-7 in Region IX South Sub-Region play. Godfrey Rolle led the Knights in scoring with 26 points, connecting on six of seven from behind the three-point line. Samuel Kearns added 22 points and Buom Dobuol added 11 points. Diontae Champion led the Knights with five rebounds.

The Golden Eagles are 18-9 on the season and are leading the South Sub-Region at 10-3. Five Golden Eagles reached double digits led by Dominik Heinzl with 22 points. DaZhon Wyche added 16 points. Ola Ayodele added 14 points, while Alfonzo Anderson and Elijah Oliver each had 13 points. Heinzl led the Golden Eagles with nine rebounds.

The Knights are on the road this weekend playing Central Community College on Friday at 7:30 PM in Columbus. On Saturday, they travel to Beatrice, to play Southeast Community College at 4 pm.

The two games are Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference games and do not count toward Region IX standings.