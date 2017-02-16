Cheyenne, Wyo. – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team went on the road and defeated the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles 74-58 on Wednesday night.

NPCC’s Jessica Lovitt scored five of the first eight points for the Lady Knights as they jumped out to an 8-0 lead to begin the game. The Lady Knights maintained that lead throughout the first quarter leading 18-10 at the end of the first quarter.

To begin the second quarter, the Lady Knights went on a 4-0 run and cushioned their lead to 12 at 22-10. The Golden Eagles outscored the Lady Knights 15-8 to pull within five at 30-25. The Lady Knights finished out the half outscoring the Golden Eagles 5-1 to hold a 35-26 lead at halftime.

The Golden Eagles cut the Lady Knight lead to three at 40-37 midway through the third quarter, but the Lady Knights closed out the period outscoring the Golden Eagles 15-8 to lead 55-45 at the end of the quarter.

The Lady Knights continued to extend their lead in the fourth quarter by going on a run of 8-2 for their biggest lead of the game at 63-47. The Golden Eagles did cut the lead to single digits at 63-54, but the Lady Knights used a 9-4 run to close out the game and secure the win

The Lady Knights are 8-16 on the season. Lovitt led the Lady Knights in scoring with 20 points. Allison Tichy added 16 points and Lexa Lealiiee added 12 points. Leilliiee also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double.

The Golden Eagles are also 8-16 on the season. Three Golden Eagles finished the night in double figures led by Caylin Arnold with 19 points. Darian Hale added 15 points and Madison Hamm finished with 10 points. Arnold led the Golden Eagles in rebounding with seven.

The Lady Knights will go on the road on Friday and Saturday for two important Region IX Division II games. They play Central Community College in Columbus on Friday at 5:30 pm and then go to Beatrice on Saturday to play Southeast Community College at 2 pm.

The Lady Knights return home for their final regular season game against McCook on Feb 21. The time has changed to a 7:30 tip-off.

Following the game there will be a retirement reception for Lady Knights Coach Richard Thurin.