GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A state judicial nominating committee will hold a public hearing in April to interview applicants for a judicial vacancy in Hall County.

The Nebraska Judicial Nominating Commission will meet April 6 at the Hall County Courthouse in Grand Island. The commission will receive information on the qualifications of candidates to fill the vacancy left by the Jan. 31 retirement of County Judge Philip Martin Jr. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Grand Island.

The meeting is open to the public.

At the hearing, public comments will be accepted in favor of and in opposition to candidates.