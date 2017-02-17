OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alumni of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at Creighton University in Omaha dispute allegations that a frat member accused of attacking another student was drugged as part of a hazing ritual.

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Wheeler, from Kansas City, Kansas, is accused of using a pocket knife to cut another student’s throat in her room Saturday. She was hospitalized. Wheeler faces felony assault and weapons charges.

Wheeler’s attorney contends Wheeler was forced to take a hallucinogenic drug before the attack and has no memory of the attack.

A statement issued Thursday by alumni Bryan Mick and Eric Hamilton says an alumni investigation “does not support the allegations and speculation of the parents and counsel” of Wheeler. The statement also says any alcohol or drugs consumed by Wheeler appear to have been voluntary.