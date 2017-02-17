OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 65-year-old man has died after a collision in northwest Omaha.

The accident was reported a few minutes after 6 p.m. Thursday. Police say a southbound car turned west and was struck by a westbound sport utility vehicle. Police say the SUV ran off the roadway, went through a fence and down an embankment before it overturned.

Police says the SUV driver died at the scene. He was identified as John Turner, who lived in Omaha. The car driver didn’t report any injuries. She was identified as 21-year-old Jenna Gouger, of Omaha.