Mary Jane Boyer, age 81 of North Platte, passed away Thursday February 16, 2017 at the Gothenburg Hospital.

Mary was born on May 14, 1935 in Goodland, KS to Wesley Lee and Luella Frances (Ingram) Taylor. She graduated from Burlington High School in Burlington, CO in 1953 then attended Cosmetology School in North Platte. She moved to Sidney, NE after beauty school then returned to North Platte when she was united in marriage to Lyle Boyer on March 4, 1960. After Lyle passed away in 1969, Mary stayed in North Platte where she worked as a receptionist at the Nebraskan Motel. She loved to crochet afghans, read books, work puzzles and dance.

Mary is survived by her sisters Margaret Brammeier of Grand Junction, CO, Betty (Keith) Aschebrock of Ft. Collins, CO, Joanne Southards of Wray, CO and Sharon DeKruif of Sterling, CO; Rodney DeKruif of Sterling, CO; 15 nieces and nephews; as well as other extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Luella Taylor; husband Lyle; and sister Doris Green.

Memorials are suggested in her name and may be sent to Sharon DeKruif at 1200 N 5th St., #C1, Sterling, CO 80751. Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be held at a later date.