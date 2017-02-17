LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal of a Texas man on Nebraska’s death row for killing two Grand Island men in 2007.

Marco Torres Jr., formerly of Pasadena, Texas, had sought post-conviction relief, saying his trial lawyer was so ineffective that it violated his right to a fair trial. A lower court dismissed his motion, and he appealed.

Torres was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the robbery and shooting deaths of 48-year-old Timothy Donohue and 60-year-old Edward Hall.

On Friday, the state’s high court ruled that Torres’ arguments of prosecutorial misconduct and that his defense lawyer failed to obtain surveillance video beneficial to his case were without merit.