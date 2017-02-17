Today Sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Washington’s Birthday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.