Sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.