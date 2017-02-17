Pamela Jo Abegg, age 63 of North Platte passed away February 14, 2017 with her family at her side. She was born September 15, 1953 at North Platte, NE to Raymond “Pete” and Donna Jean (Amstuz) Collins.

Pam graduated from North Platte High School in 1971. She was married to Terry Fletcher Sr. in January of 1976 and to this union three children were born, Terry Jr., Bridget, and Stacey. Pam cared for and looked after many family and neighborhood children and loved them all. She was later united in marriage to Don Abegg on May 16, 1992.

Those that will miss her, are her husband, Don, children, Terry (Bobbi) Fletcher, Stacey Fletcher, Bridget (Justin) Gentry, Dawn (Kerry) Halvat, Staci Abegg, Kristi (Shane) Daniels, and Sue (Roger) Licking, grandchildren, Alex, Blake, Alliana, Terralynn, Elliott, Rebekah, Kortney, Alysen, Kayden, Kylie, and Kalli, brother, Tom (Susan) Collins, sister, Sue (Mick) Fleck, sister-in-law, Penny (Harry) Meyen, brother-in-law, Matt Fleck, lifelong friends, Doris Lair and Vickie McDermott, many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is reuniting in heaven with those that preceded her, father, Pete Collins, sister, Connie Fleck, grandsons, Conner, Colten, and Dawson, father and mother-in-law, Benny and Ellen Abegg.

Services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 pm Friday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established in her memory. Her family request that those attending wear casual attire. Online condolences maybe shared at www.carpentermemorial.com.